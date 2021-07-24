Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Projects In Meghalaya. What He Said

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an inter-state bus terminus in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated several projects including an inter-state bus terminus in Shillong. He said the centre aims to develop northeast as India's growth destination. "Today we inaugurated the interstate bus terminal at Mawiong, East Khasi Hills. It will improve road connectivity of northeast and will make the region an economic hub", Mr Shah said.

"By 2023-24 all the state capitals of the eight states of the region would be linked by railway and airways though some of the state capitals are already connected with the airways and railways," the Home Minister added.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were also present at the inauguration event.

Mr Shah is in Meghalaya's Shillong for a two-day visit to the northeastern part of the country. This is his first visit to the region since the April-May assembly election in Assam, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to victory.

"I am glad to be here. As far as the North East region is concerned, connectivity is necessary for the development of the state," Mr Shah said adding, "In 2014, when BJP came in power, we ensured that providing good connectivity in the northeast region should be on priority. Apart from rail and air connectivity, we have ensured that roadways should also be well connected. Roadways not only help in transportation but also help in economic progress."

Inaugurating the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Mawiong, Meghalaya. Watch the address live! https://t.co/z6GfXH9r5B — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah also inaugurated a cryogenic oxygen plant at Umsawli, the afforestation project at Wahshari in Sohra, the Greater Sohra Water Supply Scheme at Khliehshnong and visited the headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Shillong on Saturday.

Mr Shah also chaired a meeting to review the operation of the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) in Umiam, Meghalaya.

"NESAC plays a key role in stimulating the overall growth of the North-Eastern region by using space science and technology. Mapping of forest gap areas, expansion of the land area for horticulture development, Identification & rejuvenation of wetlands, diversion of floodwater and assessment of Bamboo resources for livelihood needs are a few among many key ideas that were discussed during the meeting," Mr Shah said in a tweet after the meeting.

Mapping of forest gap areas, expansion of the land area for horticulture development, Identification & rejuvenation of wetlands, diversion of floodwater and assessment of Bamboo resources for livelihood needs are a few among many key ideas that were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/S6znBWb7Wv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021

Chief Ministers of eight northeastern states, Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Union Science and Technology and Space Minister Jitendra Singh, and Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K. Sivan attended the NESAC review meeting.