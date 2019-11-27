'Vindictive Approach Not Part Of BJP's Ethic': Amit Shah On SPG Row

Security for the Gandhis had "not been removed but replaced," said the Home Minister.

Defending the decision to strip the Gandhis of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in parliament that a "vindictive approach" was not in the BJP's culture but of the Congress. The rules of SPG protection, meant for the top leader of the country, had been "diluted" by past governments for one family, he said.

"Don't make me take names but someone rides around at 100 km/hour speed in Lutyen's Delhi and security gets left behind. Then no one cares about security," Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha, where the Congress accused the government of targeting their president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for political reasons.

Security for the Gandhis had "not been removed but replaced," said the Home Minister on the move to revise the security of the country's most protected family to the Z plus category.

The elite protection unit was raised for securing only the prime minister and amendments brought in by the government would restore the original intent of the Act, said Mr Shah.

"The term 'Special' indicates its special purpose. Many countries have such elite and compact cover exclusively for their respective heads of state. There is a misconception that the SPG is only about physical protection. It is not just physical security but also about covering the prime minister''s office, his health and communications as well," he said.

He said the SPG was formed after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on the 1985 recommendations of the Birbal Nath committee and a law was enacted in 1988. Amendments were brought in 1991, 1994, 1999 and 2003, which diluted its purpose, Mr Shah said.

One of the amendments brought the family members of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- under the SPG cover.

The government wants to change the law so that the SPG will protect only the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family living with him at his official residence.

It will also provide security to former prime ministers, and his immediate family members residing with him at the residence allotted to him for a period of five years from the date on which he or she ceases to hold the office.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.