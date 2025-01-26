"Holy Dip Opposition's Only Option...": Yogi Adityanath Jabs Akhilesh Yadav

Maha Kumbh, one of the country's biggest religious festivals in progress, was used by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today to hit out at the opposition.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, and his party colleague Amit Shah have challenged political rivals to take a holy dip at Triveni in Prayagraj. Their target, ahead of the assembly election in Delhi, was Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Today, Yogi Adityanath's target was Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking at an exclusive interview with NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, that was part of the channel's "Maha Kumbh Samvaad", the Chief Minister said a holy dip is the Opposition's "only option" in view of the way the state has disappointed them every time.

The Chief Minister's comment came in the context of a question on the assembly election at Milkipur.

Asked about the area, where he has made seven visits in the last six months, he said the BJP will win the constituency by a big margin.

This, he said, is because the people have now got wise to the false claims of the Opposition.

"You must have seen that in the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA Alliance conducted false propaganda. False propaganda was done to change the constitution, to end reservations, social media was used," he alleged.

"Today people have come to know about it. Haryana, Maharashtra proved them wrong. There should not be any confusion that BJP will win Milkipur by a great margin," he added.

Mr Yadav took a dip in Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. "Taking Maa Ganga's blessing on Makar Sankranti festival," he said in a post on social media platform X and attached with it pictures of him taking a dip in the river.