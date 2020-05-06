Tech Savvy Hizbul Chief Riyaz Naikoo Had Rs 12 lakh Bounty On His Head: 5 Points

Here are 5 points about Hizbul chief Riyaz Naikoo:
Born in the south Kashmir area, Riyaz Naikoo, 32, was a mathematics school teacher who turned into a terrorist in 2012. He was wanted in 11 terror-related cases.
Naikoo became "head of operations in Kashmir", after taking over from Yaseen Ittoo, a top terrorist killed in an encounter in September 2017.
As per the 2017 Intelligence Bureau report, Naikoo was described as "one of the most experienced Hizbul commanders" and "very tech-savvy" and played the role of facilitator and motivator.
According to police he used social media to indoctrinate young men and was also involved in a number of others cases, including the killing of special police officers and threating J&K Police officials into resignation by kidnapping members of their families.
In 2018 an audio clip of a reported conversation between two terrorists, one of whom was believed to be Naikoo, emerged in which terrorists were urged to pour acid into eyes of candidates standing for panchayat polls being held at the time.