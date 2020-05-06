Tech Savvy Hizbul Chief Riyaz Naikoo Had Rs 12 lakh Bounty On His Head: 5 Points

Pulwama encounter: Hizbul chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed in a joint operation by the Army and J&K Police

Here are 5 points about Hizbul chief Riyaz Naikoo:

Born in the south Kashmir area, Riyaz Naikoo, 32, was a mathematics school teacher who turned into a terrorist in 2012. He was wanted in 11 terror-related cases. Naikoo became "head of operations in Kashmir", after taking over from Yaseen Ittoo, a top terrorist killed in an encounter in September 2017. As per the 2017 Intelligence Bureau report, Naikoo was described as "one of the most experienced Hizbul commanders" and "very tech-savvy" and played the role of facilitator and motivator. According to police he used social media to indoctrinate young men and was also involved in a number of others cases, including the killing of special police officers and threating J&K Police officials into resignation by kidnapping members of their families. In 2018 an audio clip of a reported conversation between two terrorists, one of whom was believed to be Naikoo, emerged in which terrorists were urged to pour acid into eyes of candidates standing for panchayat polls being held at the time.



Riyaz Naikoo, one of Kashmir's most wanted terrorists and commander of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning. He was killed during an anti-terrorist operation conducted by the Army and J&K Police in the Beighpura area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. At least one other terrorist was killed in the same operation.A 2017 Intelligence Bureau report described Naikoo, alias Mohammed Bin Qasim, who hailed from south Kashmir and carried a bounty of Rs 12 lakh, as a "clever" terrorist and among the few that top Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter in July 2016, trusted.