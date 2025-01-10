Out For A Jog, 14-Year-Old Rammed By Jaguar In Greater Noida, Critical

A 14-year-old boy is critical after a speeding Jaguar rammed him while he was jogging on a service road in Greater Noida. The Jaguar driver fled after the accident and has now been arrested.
The boy's father, a businessman, said Neeraj, 14, went for his morning run around 6 am on Thursday near Stellar Jeevan society in Sector 1 of Greater Noida West. He was jogging on a service road when a speeding Jaguar hit him from behind. The teenager suffered serious head and chest injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.
Neeraj's father said that, along with his studies, the 14-year-old also works as a web developer.
Officials from the Birsakh police station said the driver of the Jaguar fled after the accident. A case was registered based on the father's complaint and the driver has now been taken into custody. The car has also been seized.
