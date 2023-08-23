'History Made': Internet Erupts In Pride As Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On Moon

The Vikram lander made a soft lunar landing at 6.04 PM IST on August 23.

India has scripted history as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon's south pole. The Vikram lander made a soft lunar landing at 6.04 PM IST on August 23.

The moon mission has made India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

The internet celebrated the grand success of Chandrayaan-3. Many social media users expressed their excitement on X, formerly Twitter.

Here's how a few people expressed their excitement.

A user wrote, "History tells us..... That a Powerful people comes from Powerful Places, History Was Wrong.... Powerful people make places Powerful, INDIA Becomes The FIRST Nation To Land On The SOUTH POLAR REGION of the moon, Proud moment for every INDIAN."

"A significant historical achievement for India as it becomes the first nation to successfully execute a soft lunar landing at the Moon's South Pole. A moment of pride for every Indian. JAI HIND," another user commented.

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela wrote, "An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today!! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !! This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come. Hopefully a Holiday on Moon may not be far off"

"What a brilliant display of Indian Space technology and genius! Congratulations to our brightest minds for adding yet another notch to our belt," actor Anil Kapooor wrote.

"Finally History Made #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander lands successfully on the moon's surface. India is the First Country to Land in Moon's south Pole. Proud to be Indian and Proud moment to All Indians," a user wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined in the event online from South Africa, where he is attending the BRICS Summit, said: "This moment is precious and unprecedented. This moment announces the victory of new India. This moment is the strength of 1.4 billion heartbeats".