'Historic Moment': Sharad Pawar On India's Series Win In Australia

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its "fabulous" victory against Australia in the fourth and final Test match at Brisbane.

Mr Pawar, the former president of the International Cricket Council (ICC), termed it as a "historic moment" as the injury-ravaged Indian team chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane.

India clinched the series 2-1 to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy.

"Congratulations #TeamIndia for this fabulous victory! Historic moment for Indian cricket as India beat the Australians in Test Cricket at the Gabba, Brisbane after 32 years. Well done! #IndiavsAustralia," Mr Pawar tweeted.

The Indian team, driven by its courageous youngsters, pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test to claim the series.

After the win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team.