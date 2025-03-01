"This Is Fun, I Will Drink Your Blood": Woman Bites, Beats Mother In Haryana

A heart-breaking video is being widely shared on social media in which a woman from Haryana's Hisar bites her mother, says she will "drink her blood", pulls her hair and slaps and beats her.

After the video went viral, the woman's brother filed a police complaint alleging that she had been holding their mother captive and has been harassing her mentally and physically to get her property transferred to her name. The police have registered a case against the woman.

In the three-minute video, from Modern Saket Colony in Hisar's Azad Nagar, the woman, identified as Rita, can be seen sitting on a bed with her mother Nirmala Devi, who is crying.

After berating her mother, Rita hits her hard on the leg and then bites her on the thigh, ignoring her screams. "This is fun, I will drink your blood," she tells Nirmala Devi.

The woman continues crying when Rita grabs her by the hair, drags her down and appears to bite her again even as she begs for mercy. After another exchange, Rita slaps her mother and asks her, "Will you live forever?"

A man can be heard in the background and Rita then kicks her mother out of bed, hits her and continues shouting at her. "You are forcing me to do this," she says, hitting her again, grabbing her hair and pushing her.

In his complaint, Rita's brother, Amardeep Singh said his sister had married one Sanjay Punia, who lives in a village near Rajgarh two years ago, but had returned to her maternal home soon after. He said she then began harassing their mother for property and made her husband live with her and her mother as well.

Mr Singh alleged Rita had pocketed the money after selling a family property in Kurukshetra for Rs 65 lakh and had held her mother captive in her house because she wanted that transferred to her name as well. He claimed Rita had barred him from visiting the house, threatening that she would make false allegations against him.

Inspector Sadhuram, Station Head Officer of the Azad Nagar Police station, said a case has been registered against Rita under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.