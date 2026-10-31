Hindustan Shipyard Signs MoU With KSPL To Boost Shipbuilding Capacity In Andhra

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kakinada Seaports Limited (KSPL) to build shipbuilding capability at KSPL's facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The agreement was signed this week at INMARCO. It centres on an existing slipway and jetty, and it could give the defence shipyard a second base beyond its home yard in Visakhapatnam.

Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram, VSM (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, signed for the shipyard. KV Rao, CMD of KSPL, signed for the port.

It's more than a deal between two companies. A shipyard, a port and the networks around them are pooling effort to expand India's maritime capacity.

Why An Existing Slipway Matters

A slipway is the sloping platform where a ship's hull is put together before it slides into the water at launch. The jetty is where the vessel ties up afterwards, while the rest of the work on board is finished. No shipyard works without them.

Building either from scratch takes time, land and serious money. A site that already has them gives a shipbuilder an advantage. HSL says reusing existing infrastructure is a practical way to add capacity and to get more out of maritime assets that are already in place.

A Second Base For HSL

Kakinada could work as an extra site alongside the main yard in Visakhapatnam. HSL called the MoU a constructive step that would boost its operational capacity and open up new opportunities in shipbuilding and related maritime activity.

More room means more work the yard can take on. It would also put HSL's shipbuilding in a second spot on the Andhra Pradesh coast, along with the services and suppliers that tend to grow around a working yard.

From Assessment To Action

The MoU sets out the next steps. First comes a close look at what KSPL's facility has today. The two companies will examine the slipway, the jetty and the supporting facilities to see what they can handle as they stand.

If that turns up gaps, the MoU allows for upgrades so the site can meet HSL's needs. That might mean strengthening existing structures or adding new ones, depending on what the assessment finds.

Thereafter, HSL and KSPL will use collaborative models that draw on the strengths of both to identify and carry out major shipbuilding projects. What kinds of vessels, and how large, can be built at Kakinada will depend on what the facility can support once any upgrades are done.

Building Together

No single yard, port or agency can deliver India's shipbuilding ambitions alone. Shipyards, ports, regulators, designers, suppliers, financiers and local communities all have to build together. That means using the country's existing assets while creating new opportunities in shipbuilding and related maritime work.

HSL says its mission is to power India's maritime destiny. The Kakinada MoU shows how it plans to go about that: partnering and co-creating with those who share the wider national vision and turning existing maritime infrastructure into shipbuilding capacity the country can use.

Part Of A Bigger Plan

The Kakinada deal adds to HSL's wider push to grow in Andhra Pradesh. In November 2025, at the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, HSL signed a separate MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board to explore a greenfield shipyard in the state.

A greenfield yard is a long-term project on fresh land. Kakinada takes the opposite route and starts with what's already there. Between them, the two efforts show a shipyard hunting for room to grow on more than one front.