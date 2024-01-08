Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Delegation Meets Telangana Chief Minister

The Chief Minister held a review with senior officials on the status of the revival of BILT

A delegation of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's leading FMCG companies, on Monday, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and briefed him about the company's total investment of more than Rs 3000 crore in the state, including the ongoing green field project in Siddipet district.

Among other things, the HCCB delegation assured the CM of their commitment to continue to contribute towards the community development of the region.

The CM also assured the HCCB team of his government's help and cooperation towards ensuring ease of doing business for the company, an official release said.

Besides, the Chief Minister held a review with senior officials on the status of the revival of Kamlapurum Pulp Mill of Ballapur Industries Limited (BILT).

The new government has prioritised the revival of sick industrial units like BILT Mill in Mulugu district to boost economic activity and provide local employment, it said.

In this context, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Hardik Patel, MD of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt Ltd, which has secured BILT assets in the state following an order from NCLAT and is in the process of disposing it to potential investors, the release said.

Revanth Reddy expressed his government's strong desire to facilitate the revival of the factory and requested the Finquest team to expedite the process.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with the CEO of ITC, PSPD (Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division) Vadiraj Kulkarni on their ongoing projects in Telangana and future expansion plans.

ITC is in talks with Finquest to acquire BILT assets. The CM assured to extend all possible support to ITC for the successful revival of the BILT factory in Kamlapurum, the release added.

