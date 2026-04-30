Hindu Parents, Muslim Child: How Madras High Court Cleared Adoption Hurdle

A Hindu couple's fight to legally adopt the Muslim child they raised since 2023 has ended in victory, with the Madras High Court stepping in to prioritise the child's welfare over religious barriers and legal formalities.

The Hindu couple adopted in 2023 the third child of a Muslim neighbour, a daily wage labourer, whose husband had died.

The court observed, delivering a deeply human decision, that the biological mother "came forward wholeheartedly to give her third female child" to the couple.

From birth, the child was raised by the couple and called them "father" and "mother", while referring to her biological mother as "aunty". But when the couple approached a lower court to formalise the arrangement, their plea was rejected - largely because they were "strangers" and belonged to a different religion.

'Biological Mother's Consent Wholehearted'

The Madras High Court's judges didn't just rely on paperwork -- they called the child's biological mother, her other children, and the couple to the court.

The judges recorded how even the child's siblings confirmed she had always been raised by the couple. The court observed: "We are completely satisfied that the appellant and his wife are genuinely bringing up the child as their own... the child is also recognising them as the parents."

The biological mother's consent, the court noted, was "wholehearted".

In a system often criticised for being rigid, the judges leaned into a simple principle - the welfare of the child above all else.

Quoting the law, the court emphasised that under the Guardians and Wards Act, "any person desirous of being the guardian of a minor can make an application", and that the "paramount consideration" must always be the child's welfare.

The bench also clarified a crucial legal point: religion is not a barrier.

Calling the law "religion-neutral", the court held that a Hindu can indeed be appointed the guardian of a Muslim child. Religion, it said, is only one of several factors, not a disqualification.

Referring to the landmark Shabnam Hashmi v. Union of India ruling, the judges explained how even under Islamic principles, while formal adoption may differ, systems like Kafala recognise caregiving and protection of a child without altering biological lineage.

The court overturned the earlier order and formally appointed the Hindu man as the legal guardian of the child.