"Hindi Destroyed 25 North Indian Languages": MK Stalin Targets Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ramped up pressure on the centre in the 'Hindi imposition' row, claiming forced adoption of the language in other states had "destroyed 25 native north Indian languages in 100 years". "The push for a 'monolithic Hindi identity' is what kills ancient languages. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were never 'Hindi heartlands'... their real languages are now relics of the past."

In a post on X Thursday morning, he also slammed the centre - which had countered the 'Hindi imposition' critique by accusing Tamil political leaders of twisting facts to build a favourable political narrative before the 2026 election - for "attacking languages to destroy race and culture".

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader outlined some of his party's objections to the 'imposition' of Hindi, which included a claim that the centre - in apparent contradiction to it saying school students in any state could learn any language - does not actually offer Tamil as a subject.

He also claimed most states give Sanskrit primacy under the new National Education Policy's contentious three-language formula, which mandates students across central and state-administered school boards to learn their mother tongue, English, and a third of their choice.

My dear sisters and brothers from other states,



Ever wondered how many Indian languages Hindi has swallowed? Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Magahi, Marwari, Malvi, Chhattisgarhi, Santhali, Angika, Ho, Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Kurukh, Mundari and… pic.twitter.com/VhkWtCDHV9 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 27, 2025

"Tamil is not taught anywhere except in the Andamans. There are no Tamil language teachers in KV (Kendriya Vidyalaya, a system of central government schools set up under the Ministry of Education)..."

"The Union Education Minister had said teachers will be appointed only if (at least) 15 students opt for Tamil in the school," Mr Stalin continued, "It is only Sanskrit that is prioritised under the three-language policy in most states... but Tamil is protected by the Dravidian movement."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister then declared that Sanskrit teachers had replaced Urdu counterparts in Rajasthan schools. "... should ask (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi how many boards in south Indian languages were put up during the Maha Kumbh and Tamil Sangamam (in Varanasi) ..."

"Hindi is not UP's mother tongue... UP lost Bhojpuri, Bundelkhandi (or Bundeli). Uttarakhand lost Kumaoni. Native languages were lost in Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, and Chattisgarh."

Tamil Nadu vs Centre In 'Language War'

Mr Stalin's sharp jabs underline the friction between Tamil Nadu, and other southern states, and the centre over the three-language push in the National Education Policy.

Tamil Nadu - which has always been suspicious of 'Hindi imposition' - has had a two-language policy since 1967, when efforts by the then-Congress-led centre to make Hindi the 'official language' triggered violent riots, and led to the national party losing power in the state.

This latest round of protests flared up after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he will withhold Rs 2,400 crore in funds for Tamil Nadu if it does not fully implement the new education policy.

Mr Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, hit back hard, accusing the centre of "blackmail" and warning it that Tamil Nadu is ready for another 'language war'.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Pradhan responded by accusing them of creating a "false narrative" and that the state had, in fact, agreed to implement the new policy before made a U-turn later for political reasons.

"Nowhere in the NEP have we suggested there will be an imposition of any particular language in any particular state... unnecessarily a political line has been taken (by the Tamil Nadu government)."

Tamil BJP Leader Quits, Joins Actor Vijay

Meanwhile, in a key political development this week, actor Ranjana Natchiyaar quit the BJP - after more than eight years in the party - and joined fellow actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Vijay, meanwhile, ripped into both the DMK and the BJP, accusing them of having "staged" the confrontation over the National Education Policy and the three-language formula.

