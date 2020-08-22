'Hindi Domination', Says DMK MP Kanimozhi, Writes To Ayush Ministry

DMK MP Kanimozhi hit out at reports the Ayush Ministry had turned away non-Hindi speakers (File)

DMK MP Kanimozhi has hit out at reports that Ayush Ministry Secretary Rajesh Kotecha asked non-Hindi speaking yoga teachers and medical practitioners to exit a central government webinar if they did not speak or understand Hindi.

Ms Kanimozhi, who earlier this month said it was "shameful" to equate knowledge of Hindi with nationalism and called out an instance of language bias at an airport, said the alleged incident involving the Ayush Ministry official was "highly condemnable" and wrote to Ayush Minister Shripad Naik to demand an inquiry into the matter.

In her letter to the Ayush Minister, Ms Kanimozhi began by wishing Mr Naik a speedy recovery from coronavirus; earlier this month he became the fifth union minister to be infected by the virus.

Ms Kanimozhi then went on to remind Mr Naik about "the promise made by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru... on the floor of the Lok Sabha that as long as non-Hindi speaking states require English as an associate language, it will continue...".

"I urge you to order an inquiry... and take action against all officials who have acted in a manner discriminating (against) our fellow citizens on the basis of language," she wrote.

She asked that all officials of the ministry be directed to conduct all meetings in English, with translations to be made in Hindi wherever and whenever needed.

She also posted a series of tweets on the incident.

"The statement of Secretary of the Union Ministry of Ayush Vaidya, Rajesh Kotecha, that non-Hindi speaking participants could leave during a ministry training session, speaks volumes about the Hindi domination being imposed. This is highly condemnable," she said in one of her tweets.

"The government should place the Secretary under suspension and initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings. How long is this attitude of excluding non-Hindi speakers to be tolerated?" Ms Kanimozhi, who had earlier asked "how learning Hindi will make one an Indian", added.

The Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi then repeated her tweets in Tamil.

Mr Kotecha, meanwhile, was quoted by The Hindu as claiming the video of his comments had been manipulated. According to the report, Mr Kotecha said his speech had been disrupted by "hooligans".

The report also quoted programme participants as saying they had tried to explain the language problem , but were told that they (the speakers) were not fluent in any other language.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who launched his party - Makal Needhi Maiam - ahead of last year's Lok Sabha polls, also spoke up on politics over language, which is a sensitive subject in the southern states.

"Don't forget this is the government of India, not a Hindi government. It is the government's responsibility to function in a language all understand," he said, while also taking a swipe at doctors who practice "our medicine without understanding Tamil".

"It is magnanimous of our doctors to not ask how Ayush officials would understand our medicine without understanding Tamil," the actor, who has starred in several hugely successful Tamil and Hindi films, said.

Language has always been an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu, where the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which proposes teaching in either the mother tongue or the regional language till Class 5, has been stirring up controversy.

Calling it imposition of Hindi, the state - where the AIADMK, an ally of the BJP, is in power - has rejected the centre's three-language formula in schools - two of which should be native.

The opposition, including the DMK, has also opposed the NEP 2020 and has called for a review of the sweeping reforms it has proposed.

In the 1960s, there was a massive anti-Hindi agitation in the state after the Congress, which was in power at the centre then, attempted to make Hindi the official language.