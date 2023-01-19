Himanta Sarma Says Insurgent Group Chief Returned To Mainstream, Peace Talks Soon

"It's good KLO chief Jeevan Singh has returned to mainstream," Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said KLO chief Jeevan Singha has return to the mainstream and peace talks will be held soon.

"It's good news that KLO chief Jeevan Singh has returned to the mainstream after shunning violence. He will take rest and slowly peace talks will be held between the centre and the KLO chief," Mr Sarma said.

"This is not like that on Republic Day and Independence Day some announcements will be done. The big news is that they have returned to the mainstream," Mr Sarma said.

"We are in touch with the ULFA leadership. Our government is serious to solve the decades old ULFA problem. Some issues are arising due to their core demand. From our side, we are positive enough and doing everything to solve the issue," Mr Sarma said.

On Wednesday, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka met Mr Sarma in Delhi regarding the surrender of KLO chief Jeevan Singha.

Last year, Mr Sarma had invited the outfit for "peace talks".

Central agencies remain tight-lipped about the whereabouts of the KLO leader.