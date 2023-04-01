Himanta Sarma Leads Chief Minister XI Against Judges In Cricket Match

The match is part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court.

Jersey, check. Cap, check. Vibe, check. Himanta Sarma on Saturday led his Chief Minister XI against Chief Justice XI in a T20 cricket match at Judges' Field in Guwahati.

Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judges of the High Court, Mr Sarma's cabinet colleagues and MLAs made up the two teams.

The Chief Justice XI vs CM XI cricket match as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court has just started at Judges' Field, Guwahati.



The Chief Minister, sporting No 1 on his back, was seen making field changes, throwing down a ball and generally enjoying himself. The match was played under floodlights.

He displayed athletic ability as he raced across the field and saved a certain boundary when he used his feet to deflect the incoming ball.

Chief Justice XI, in yellow, were the first to bat. The match ended in a draw.