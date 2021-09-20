Himanta Sarma In Nagaland Tomorrow As Centre Resumes Naga Peace Talks

Himanta Sarma is expected to hold a meeting with NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah

Assam Chief Minister and BJP's northeast strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma will travel to Nagaland as centre resumes dialogue with Naga political talk teams.

The talks would continue under the 2015 framework agreement that was signed by the centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) for paving way to the final solution.

Stalled last year after the Naga rebel group had blamed then Nagaland Governor RN Ravi for creating "unnecessary confusion" and almost derailing the peace process with his "reckless statements", New Delhi has once again started to make some 'crucial moves' to resume the talks.

Apart from NSCN-IM, the centre is also separately holding the peace talks with eight other Naga armed groups which came together a few years ago under the banner of "Naga National Political Groups" or NNPGs.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) - the BJP led anti-congress political platform with regional parties in the northeast - is likely to meet the leadership of the NSCN-IM and NNPGs on Tuesday.

Mr Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio have been tasked by Home minister Amit shah to build a 'political' way forward with the leaderships of Naga groups.

Sources said the centre has been trying everything possible to solve the Naga political issue.

While Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi has been given additional charge of Nagaland, former Intelligence Bureau (IB) special director AK Mishra is performing the interlocutor's task after Mr Ravi was transferred.

Mr Sarma is expected to hold a meeting with NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah, who has been leading the negotiations with the centre after the death of its Chairman Isak Chisi Swu in 2016, during his visit to Dimapur.

The Isak Muivah-led NSCN had entered into a ceasefire with the Centre in 1997 and have held over 100 rounds of talks - within and outside the country - since then.

All the issues, except NSCN(IM)'s demand for separate flag and own constitution, have been addressed.