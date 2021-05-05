400 BJP Workers Came Here To Escape Bengal Violence: Assam Minister

BJP has alleged that goons backed by the Trinamool Congress have killed its workers.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that around 400 BJP workers and their families from Bengal have crossed into Assam amid post-poll violence in the neighbouring state. At least 12 people have died over the last two days in violence that flared up in parts of Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday to discuss the situation. The Union home ministry has asked for a report on the violence.

Later in evening, Mr Sarma tweeted: "In a sad development 300-400 @BJP4Bengal karyakartas and family members have crossed over to Dhubri in Assam after confronted with brazen persecution & violence."

"We're giving shelter & food. @MamataOfficial Didi must stop this ugly dance of demonocracy! Bengal deserves better," another post read.

The BJP has alleged that goons backed by the Trinamool Congress have killed its workers, attacked women members, vandalised houses, looted shops belonging to party members and ransacked party offices. The party has claimed that eight people have died in violence across six districts.

The Trinamool Congress, which won a stupendous victory on Sunday, has claimed the BJP is responsible for the violence.

In an interview to NDTV today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the BJP was reacting to its defeat and insisted that she has instructed her supporters to stay home and not celebrate.

"Till now, even law and order was being handled by the Central forces, not by me. So, this is their doing, they are to blame for spoiling the situation if this is true," she said, accusing the BJP of trying to create communal tension, especially in areas where it has won.

"Some sporadic incidents are there, but that will be tackled. After election it happens in every state. I don't want any violence or anything. BJP is trying to create communal clash, because of their shameful defeat," she added.

The Trinamool Congress has claimed that two of their workers were killed in East Bardhaman district, where one more person died in a clash between the BJP and Trinamool workers on Sunday night.

Earlier today, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted, "PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial. I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson. loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order".