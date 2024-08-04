Himachal Suffered Rs 700 Crore Loss Due To Floods, Cloudbursts: Chief Minister

The state of Himachal Pradesh has incurred an estimated loss of over Rs 700 crore in the aftermath of devastating floods and heavy rainfall, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

He further said that some bodies have been recovered and 55 people are still missing, adding that the state government is closely monitoring the situation.

"The state has suffered a loss of around Rs 700 crore and 55 people are missing, some bodies have also been recovered. We have started relief work on a war footing. We pray to God to have mercy on Himachal Pradesh. We are closely monitoring the relief and search operations in the affected regions," CM Sukhu told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, visited the flood-hit areas, where efforts were underway to reopen 193 closed roads and reinstate critical bridges.

"Our priority is to expedite rescue and relief measures with the support of NDRF, SDRF, and state police," he asserted, urging for swift assistance from the Union government.

"We are hopeful for generous support from the Union government," remarked Vikramaditya Singh, highlighting the urgent need for assistance amidst recurring flood crises. "This is not the time for political agendas; it's a time for collective action to aid our state," he added, calling upon elected MPs to advocate for substantial aid from the Centre.

He also acknowledged the relentless work of NDRF, SDRF, and emergency responders who have been pivotal in rescue operations.

The search operation commenced early on Sunday morning. The Director General of the Himachal Pradesh Police, Atul Verma, said the rescue efforts will continue until the last missing person is found.

"We will continue our efforts until the last missing person is accounted for," he said.

Earlier, a portion of the Manali-Ladakh highway was washed away due to a cloudburst at Chikka village in Lahaul and Spiti district on August 2.

Teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, Home Guard, and CISF have been deployed to carry out the restoration operation in the area.

Earlier in the day, the Army constructed temporary bridges to establish connectivity between areas cut off to facilitate rescue operations.

Rampur SDM Nishant Tomar mentioned that as many as four villages are still not connected by road and a temporary bridge has been built to carry out restoration work. He further added that road restoration work in Sarpara village is underway.

"There are four villages that are still not connected by road. The Indian Army has built a temporary bridge here so that people can get help. The work of road restoration in Sarpara village is ongoing. Food materials are being provided to the affected families. People have been told not to go near rivers and streams," said Rampur SDM Nishant Tomar

The Home Guard Commandant, RP Nepta, informed ANI about the rescue operation that recommenced at 7 am in Rampur's Samej. He stated that five JCBs have been deployed today and various teams have been trying to coordinate to recover the maximum number of bodies.

"It is the fourth day today. Yesterday there was a review meeting. Today, we will work on war footing. Five JCBs have been deployed here. Task forces have been assigned different roles here. The search operation commenced at 7 am today. I am hoping that we will recover bodies today. Local people have told us where we can possibly find bodies. We will conduct search operations over there as well. We are also building a bridge," he said.

