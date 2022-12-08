Himachal Congress Jittery, Gathers Flock To Fight BJP Poaching After Likely Win

The Congress in Himachal Pradesh, so far set for a victory by a slender margin, is already gathering its flock to fly them out of the state, away from possible poaching attempts by the ruling BJP. They may be taken to Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, the only two states where the Congress has chief ministers.

Candidates on the winning path have already started reaching state unit chief Pratibha Singh's home in Shimla, from where they are likely to be taken to Chandigarh, and then further flights may be arranged.

Beset with factionalism in Himachal, the Congress fears the BJP's "Operation Lotus", a code for PM Narendra Modi's party getting MLAs to switch loyalties and toppling Opposition parties' government — a fate the Congress suffered in Madhya Pradesh most recently. Goa, too, saw majority of Congress MLAs moving to the BJP in two instances over the past few years.

Today it has already lost badly in PM Modi's home state and BJP bastion Gujarat; but it never expected to win there anyway.

Himachal is essential to giving the party some confidence before the big 2024 contest for the Lok Sabha, barely 15 months away now.

Three factions, however, are at play in Himachal — led by state chief Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition Sukhvinder Sukhu, and senior leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

And rebels may be key, too, if the results don't throw up a winner with a big enough margin.

At 12.30, the Congress was ahead in 37 of the 68 seats — just ahead of the majority mark of 35 — while the BJP was at 26. Three Independents were leading, at least two of them former BJP leaders who had rebelled after being denied the party ticket.

Both sides are learnt to be in touch with the Independents.