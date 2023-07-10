Video: At Himachal's Manali, Gushing Waters Swallow Huge Bus In Seconds

The calamity has claimed 14 lives in Himachal Pradesh so far

Scary visuals of bridges swept away and cars floating like paper boats are narrating the scale of destruction in Himachal Pradesh, the worst-hit in the rain rampage across north India.

In one such visual from Manali, a massive bus of the state road transport corporation is swallowed by water and swept away in seconds. It is frightening to even imagine the potential damage caused if the deluge sends this heavy vehicle crashing into a residential area.

The flood in Himachal, triggered by 72 hours of non-stop rainfall, has claimed 14 lives in the hill state as it braces for more rain. The state government has appealed to people to stay indoors.

Road connectivity in the hill state has been severely impacted. According to state traffic police, the Mandi-Kullu national highway has been shut due to landslide.

The state government is trying to rescue those stranded. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to people to stay indoors for the next 24 hours.

"I want to request all residents of the state, please stay home for the next 24 hours because very heavy rain is expected. We have started three helplines -- 1100, 1070, 1077. You can call up these numbers to share information about anyone stuck in the calamity. I am available round the clock to help you," he said in a video message.