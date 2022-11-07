Ahead Of PM's Himachal Pradesh Visit, Complete Ban On Drones, Paragliding

The hill state will go to the poll on November 12. (File)

A complete ban on paragliding, drones, helicopters and other aerial objects has been imposed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on November 9, officials said on Monday.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the security arrangements of the prime minister, District Magistrate Nipun Jindal said.

The hill state will go to the poll on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

"A complete ban has been imposed on paragliding, drones, helicopters, hot air balloons and other aerial sports in the district. This ban will be in effect from 5 pm on November 8 to 5 pm on November 9," stated the order by the district magistrate.

"Any person or institution violating the order will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," it said.

Modi will address rallies in Chambi near Dharamsala in Kangra and Sujanpur in Hamirpur on November 9.

