Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis Live: BJP Seeks No-Trust Vote, Meets Governor

Several BJP MLAs led by Jairam Thakur today met Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, a day after the party won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

The meeting comes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the assembly against the Congress government in the state.

The BJP said that the Rajya Sabha elections made it clear that the Congress government was in minority in Himachal Pradesh and demanded Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu resign.

The Congress has 40 MLAs and the BJP 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

Here are LIVE updates on the Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis

Feb 28, 2024 11:37 (IST) Himachal Assembly Speaker Suspends 15 MLAs

Himachal assembly speaker expels 15 BJP MLAs ahead of the state budget presentation





Feb 28, 2024 11:20 (IST) BJP's Rajya Sabha Polls Stunner

The development comes a day after the BJP managed to pull off a victory for its candidate in the lone Rajya Sabha seat. The BJP's win was the result of cross-voting by Congress MLAs and a draw of lots that went in its favour.

Feb 28, 2024 11:06 (IST) Vikramaditya Singh's Big Charge

"This government was formed with everyone's contribution. the kind of system prevailing in the government in last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that," Vikramaditya Singh

Feb 28, 2024 10:57 (IST) Vikramaditya Singh Resigns

Congress leader Virbhadra Singh's son resigns as Himachal minister, claims party disrespecting MLAs

Feb 28, 2024 10:49 (IST) Rebel Congress MLAs Leave Haryana Resort

Six Congress MLAs who cross voted in yesterday's elections and were reportedly staying at a hotel in Haryana left for Shimla this morning ahead of the Budget Session.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had yesterday alleged that Opposition leaders were obstructing the work of counting officials, and that "5-6 Congress MLAs were taken away in a convoy of the CRPF and Haryana Police."