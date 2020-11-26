Himachal Pradesh: Kufri And Manali Receive Fresh Snowfall

Himachal Pradesh: Jalori Pass in Kullu district received fresh snowfall

Tourist attractions in Himachal Pradesh like Kufri and Manali received fresh snowfall on Thursday. Few other parts of the state witnessed rainfall in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said today. Kufri in Shimla district and Manali in Kullu district received 10 cm snowfall each, Manmohan Singh, Director of the MeT Centre in Shimla said.

Similarly, Kalpa recorded 17 cm snowfall and Keylong three cm, according to Mr Singh. Kasol received 50 mm rainfall, Manali 28 mm, Banjar 24 mm, Rohru 18 mm, Shimla 16 mm, Dalhousie 12 mm and Kullu 11 mm, he added.

Himachal Pradesh: Rashel village in Lahaul-Spiti district covered in a thick blanket of snow as the region received fresh snowfall today morning. pic.twitter.com/30rIe6mbiv — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Manali recorded a low of minus 0.9 degree Celsius and Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures in Dalhousie and Kufri were recorded at 0.2 and 0.7 degrees Celsius , the weathermen said. Shimla recorded a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 22.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Mr Singh added.