Himachal Pradesh Climber Scales Four 8,000 Metre Peaks In Less Than One Month

Baljeet Kaur successfully scaled the world's fourth highest peak with her guide Mingma Sherpa.

Baljeet Kaur has become the first Indian mountaineer to scale four 8,000 metre peaks in less than a month after she successfully climbed Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world.

Ms Kaur, a 27-year-old climber from Himachal Pradesh, scaled Mt Lhotse on Sunday and became the first Indian climber to have climbed four 8,000 metre peaks in a single season, said Pasang Sherpa, Director at Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd.

She successfully scaled the world's fourth highest peak with her guide Mingma Sherpa, he said, adding that it was Ms Kaur's fourth successful climb this spring season.

Baljeet and Mingma summitted Mt. Annapurna I (8,091 metre) on April 28 and Mt. Kanchenjunga (8,586 metre) on May 12.

On May 21, they scaled Mt. Everest (8,849 metre), Pasang said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)