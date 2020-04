Over 3,000 people have been with with coronavirus in India (Representational)

Himachal Pradesh has prohibited the sale and use of chewing gum for three months to prevent COVID-19 transmission through spitting, an official said on Saturday.

COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets and there is a possibility of transmission by spitting chewing gums, said Food Safety commissioner and additional chief secretary (Health) RD Dhiman.

The sale and use of chewing gum, bubble gum and similar products would remain prohibited till June 30 in public interest, Mr Dhiman added.