Hijab Row Live Updates: Karnataka High Court Resumes Hearing

As many as 15 Muslim girls have been booked in Tumakuru and 58 students were suspended in Shivamogga

Young women and girls in many parts of Karnataka were not allowed to enter schools and colleges on Saturday as they arrived in hijabs, despite a court order, as the issue showed no signs of abating after its flare-up about a fortnight ago that prompted the government to close down institutions for a couple of days.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has blamed 'outsiders' for the problem and said the issue would be resolved soon.

"The problem is being created by outsiders. The issue would be resolved by the principal, students and the parents. The atmosphere needs to be calmed. I am getting all the information about the happenings in the state," Mr Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

According to the information received, as many as 15 Muslim girls have been booked in Tumakuru and 58 students were suspended in Shivamogga for staging demonstrations outside their colleges.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Hijab Row:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 21, 2022 15:23 (IST) AG quotes from Dargah committee judgment : "Unless such practices are found to constitute an essential and integral part of a religion their claim for the protection under Art. 26 may have to be carefully scrutinised"

Feb 21, 2022 15:23 (IST) AG quotes from Dargah committee judgment "Similarly, even practices though religious may have sprung from merely superstitious beliefs and may in that sense be extraneous and unessential accretions to religion itself.

Feb 21, 2022 15:23 (IST) AG : "..regarded by the said religion as its essential and integral part; otherwise even purely secular practices which are not an essential or an integral part of religion are apt to be clothed with a religious form and may make a claim for being treated as religious practices"

Feb 21, 2022 15:22 (IST) AG says State relying on this statement from the judgment : Whilst we are dealing with this point it may not be out of place incidentally to strike a note of caution and Observe that in order that the practices in question should be treated as a part of religion they must be...

Feb 21, 2022 15:22 (IST) AG refers to Ajmer Dargah case AIR 1961 SC 1402 - this was a case where an Act taking away the rights of sufis from collections in Dargah was under challenge.

Feb 21, 2022 15:22 (IST) AG : The practice must be essential to religion.



CJ : That is the crux?



AG : That is the crux. There are some tests laid down.

Feb 21, 2022 15:21 (IST) AG : In the first judgment, the word used was "essentially religious" and when it came to Sabarimala it became "essential to religion". I will show four judgments, from Shirur Mutt to Sabarimala case.





Feb 21, 2022 15:19 (IST) AG points out that the Supreme Court has said in Shirur Mutt case that it was difficult to give a precise definition to "religion".





Feb 21, 2022 15:19 (IST) Justice Dixit : Our Constitution did not enact what Karl Marx has said, that "religion is the opium of the masses".





Feb 21, 2022 15:19 (IST) AG: There was a telling statement made by Dr Ambedkar in the assembly debates that let us keep the religious instruction outside educational institutions.

Feb 21, 2022 15:18 (IST) Justice Dixit : Secularism which the makers of our Constitution is not what akin to what American Constitution envisages. Our secularism oscillates between "sarva dharma sama bhava" and "dharma nirapekshatha". It is not a war between the Church and the State.





Feb 21, 2022 15:18 (IST) AG: They reached to consensus that we will control vide public order, morality and health.





Feb 21, 2022 15:18 (IST) AG : Lot of apprehensions we exhibited by number of members during the constituent assembly debates. K M Munishi and other expresses, if we are to adopt as secular state, why have religion as right. That may result in some religions placing their hegemony over others

Feb 21, 2022 15:17 (IST) AG refers to Dr Ambedkar's debates on Article 28. Quotes Ambedkar in saying religions teach they are only path of salvation and others are false and this can lead to social disharmony. Quotes Ambedkar saying Islam and Christianity teaches that only they are true

Feb 21, 2022 15:17 (IST) CJ: Conscience and religion are two different aspects.



Justice Dixit: Different but mutually existing also.

Feb 21, 2022 15:16 (IST) Justice Dixit points out in the Constituent Assembly, there was a debate on whether to include "conscience" in Article 25. Dr Ambedkar suggested it to be included, saying even people who do not believe in God are also entitled to Art 25 protection.

Feb 21, 2022 15:16 (IST) AG : Question of ERP would possible not come within the concept of Freedom of Conscience.





Feb 21, 2022 15:16 (IST) Justice J M Khazi : I want to know whether Essential Religious Practice is applicable to freedom of conscience.



AG refers to Constituent Assembly Debates.



AG: How you mainfest your consciousness amounts to religious practise.

Feb 21, 2022 15:16 (IST) AG : If we had decided the hijab cannot be worn, it would have been seriously challenged on the ground that State has interfered in a religious matter.





Feb 21, 2022 15:15 (IST) AG : If we had decided the #hijab cannot be worn, it would have been seriously challenged on the ground that State has interfered in a religious matter.





Feb 21, 2022 15:15 (IST) AG : In Feb 5 order, we do not decide anything. I say so because, from Shirur mutt case it has evolved, State unless it is a secular activity should not involve in religious practises.





Feb 21, 2022 15:15 (IST) AG : In this case (Udupi Pre-University College) has take a stand that we will not allow wearing of hijab in the institution. So this issue might have to be gone into by the Court.





Feb 21, 2022 15:07 (IST) AG: If lordships are to decide that wearing of hijab does not fall under Article 25, then it would be different for students and institution. The entire question revolves around whether wearing of hijab falls under Article 25.





Feb 21, 2022 15:06 (IST) AG : The second issue (ERP) might be necessary because of this. Let us say this institution is before your lordships. The question that would be posed can you prevent someone from entering the institution for wearing hijab.





Feb 21, 2022 14:59 (IST) CJ : These (CDC) are not statutory bodies they are created by circulars. Since they are not statutory bodies can they be regulated b court order? Do you understand or not? Because stand of state is you are not interfering whether to allow wearing hijab or not.





Feb 21, 2022 14:59 (IST) CJ : Your stand is state is not interfering, it has left to institution whether to permit hijab or not?



AG: Yes milords



CJ : So whether are we required to go into this constitutional questions or not? Essential religious practice and all?



AG : It may become necessary....

Feb 21, 2022 14:59 (IST) AG: My answer is that Order , it gives complete autonomy to institution to decide uniform.

Whether students be allowed to wear dress or apparel which could be symbol of religion, the stand of the state is.. element of introducing religious dress should not be there in uniform

Feb 21, 2022 14:56 (IST) CJ : It is argued that they may be permitted to wear the same colour headdress as permitted in uniform prescribed by the college. We want to know the stand of the state? It was argued by Mr Hedge, suppose if they are wearing duppata which is part of uniform, can it be allowed?

Feb 21, 2022 14:56 (IST) AG : If the institutions are to permit, we would possibly take a decision as and when the issue arises...



CJ : No, no, you have to take a stand.



AG: On the second issue, we have said Hijab is not essential.



Feb 21, 2022 14:55 (IST) Chief Justice: What is the import of this..saying that uniform is to be followed? What is your stand that whether hijab can be permitted in institutions or not?



AG : The operative portion of GO leaves it to institutions.



CJ : If institutions permit hijab, you have objections?

Feb 21, 2022 14:46 (IST) Advocate General starts -



CJ : You have argued that the Govt Order is innocuous and the State Govt has not banned Hijab and has not put any restriction on Hijab and that GO merely says students should wear prescribed uniform. But now come to para 19, 20 of your objections