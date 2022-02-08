Hijab Row Live Updates: Karnataka High Court Hearing Today

Two colleges declared holiday to avoid communal trouble (File)

The controversy over headscarves in Karnataka has intensified, with students defying the government order to use uniform clothing to maintain "unity and equality".

Ahead of the High Court hearing on the row, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai appealed to everyone to maintain peace. "The matter is before the High Court and it will be decided there... I appeal to everyone to maintain peace... All should follow the state's order (on uniform) until the court decides," he said.

Today, the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions of five girls questioning the restriction on wearing hijab.

The controversy started last month at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district as six students alleged that they had been barred from classes for wearing headscarf and many Muslim girls took up the practice in protest.

Right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to headscarves and the protests spread across the state. In retaliation, many students turned up in saffron scarves. Dalit students adopted blue scarves in support of hijab-wearing girls.

Two colleges declared holiday to avoid communal trouble. Another college allowed students wearing the hijab in separate classrooms.

Education Minister BC Nagesh has said students who insist on wearing hijab (head scarves) not be allowed into government educational institutions. He also ordered that women protesters be confined to a separate room of the colleges.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Hijab Row:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 08, 2022 12:00 (IST)

"Stringent action will be taken against those who are contributing to disturbing the situation in educational institutions," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, on Udupi hijab row



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/cSaxpBpBVX - ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

Feb 08, 2022 11:26 (IST) Caught On Camera: Group Hands Out Saffron Scarves At Karnataka College

Amid spiraling protests by Karnataka college students over their right to wear a hijab during classes, members of a state-based right-wing group have been caught on camera asking some students of a college in Udupi district to sneak saffron scarves into the college as a form of counter-protest. Amid spiraling protests by Karnataka college students over their right to wear a hijab during classes, members of a state-based right-wing group have been caught on camera asking some students of a college in Udupi district to sneak saffron scarves into the college as a form of counter-protest. NDTV confronted a member of the Hindu Jagrana Vedike after he was spotted persuading students of the SV College in Kundapur taluk to carry the saffron scarves in their bags; this was after Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said students should not wear hijabs or saffron scarves when in class.

Feb 08, 2022 10:58 (IST) Hijab vs Saffron At Karnataka College Ahead Of High Court Hearing

A massive crowd of students, one group wearing hijab and boys waving saffron scarves, gathered outside a college in Karnataka this morning in a snowballing confrontation on a day the High Court takes up a petition challenging a ban on the hijab on campus. A massive crowd of students, one group wearing hijab and boys waving saffron scarves, gathered outside a college in Karnataka this morning in a snowballing confrontation on a day the High Court takes up a petition challenging a ban on the hijab on campus. As two groups stood at the gates of the MGM college in Udupi, a large number of policemen were called in to control the chaos. Students wearing saffron scarves and headgears were allowed to enter the college as young women in the hijab stayed outside the gates, protesting what they alleged was discrimination.