Hijab Row: Protests Banned Near Bengaluru Schools, Colleges For 2 Weeks

Hijab row: Gatherings, protests banned near educational institutions in Bengaluru for 2 weeks

The row over the use of hijab or headscarves by women in educational institutions continuing to escalate, the Bengaluru police banned all gatherings and protests near educational institutions in the city. Under the order of the city police chief, any gathering, agitation or protests will not be allowed within a 200-meter radius of any school, college and other educational institutions for two weeks.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai had ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for three days "to maintain peace and harmony" as the Karnataka High Court, which is hearing petitions on the issue, appealed for peace.

Hijab versus saffron protests broke out in parts of the state earlier this week.

The controversy started last month, with six students of the Udupi's Government Girls PU college alleging that they were barred from classes for insisting on wearing the headscarves. The matter escalated as many students took a confrontational position and showed up in saffron scarves.

The protests have spread to other districts including Mandya and

Shivamogga.

In Shivamogga district, violence broke out inside the Government PU college campus where a group of saffron-clad students protested against women wearing the hijab inside campuses. Stones were thrown and a saffron flag was hoisted, after which the district administration imposed prohibitory order banning large gatherings till Wednesday midnight.