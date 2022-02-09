Hijab Row LIVE: Protests Intensify, Spread To Other States, Karnataka High Court Hearing Today

Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath stage a protest in Chennai against the Hijab restrictions

Incidents of stone pelting and use of force by police were reported on Tuesday as the hijab row in Karnataka escalated and protests by students spread to more colleges prompting the state government to declare a three-day holiday for all educational institutions.

As the Karnataka High Court and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to all students and people to maintain peace and calm, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh claimed that according to a report the Campus Front of India (CFI) is said to have incited the Hijab row, and this will be investigated. CFI is the student wing of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India(PFI).

Here are the LIVE Updates on Hijab Row:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 09, 2022 07:45 (IST) Karnataka's Hijab Row Sets Off Ripples In Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry

The controversy over the wearing of hijab (headscarves) by students crossed the state borders of Karnataka and surfaced in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry today. The controversy over the wearing of hijab (headscarves) by students crossed the state borders of Karnataka and surfaced in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry today.