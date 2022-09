Highways, residential colonies were heavily inundated after heavy rain hit Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Videos from the district showed vehicles marooned and people navigating through the knee-deep flooded streets.

A man crossing a flooded street

A entire residential colony flooded

A man standing outside his flooded home

In one such video, a car, submerged in water, is being pushed by a group of men through a flooded stretch. A man is also seen enjoying himself in the waters as others do the hard work of pushing.