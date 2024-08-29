Highway In Tripura Blocked Over Demand To Release People Arrested For Arson

Police on Wednesday arrested five people in connection with the arson. (File)

Hundreds of villagers on Thursday staged a blockade on National Highway-8 connecting Assam and Agartala for around two hours, demanding the release of five people who were arrested for their alleged involvement in burning down 12 houses in West Tripura district, police said.

Those houses, besides motorbikes and a few pickup vans, were set on fire at Durganagar in Ranirbazar area in the district by a mob after an idol of goddess Kali was found defaced on August 26.

Police on Wednesday arrested five people in connection with the arson.

Hundreds of villagers on Thursday gathered at Ranirbazar, around 10 km from the state capital Agartala, and held blockades on the national highway demanding that the five be released.

The agitator vented their ire on the police as vehicular movement came to a standstill on the national highway.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who is also the local MLA, reached the spot and pacified the protestors assuring them that the police would act impartially.

The minister also assured the agitators that he will build a temple at Durganagar at the earliest.

"We have arrested five people in connection with the arson at Durganagar. The police will take action against those whose names would come up during the course of the investigation", West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said.

He said the national highway is now clear for vehicular movement.

