Highlights: 'Never Considered' India, China On Verge Of War, Says US Secretary Of Defense

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reached Delhi on Friday. (File)

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaking about India-US ties at a briefing today said there are a number of things that India and US can work on together as both are the largest democracies in the world and "there are some shared values there."

He also said that the US at no point believed that India and China were on the verge of a war.

Mr Austin, who arrived in Delhi earlier on Friday, is on a three-day official visit to the country. It is the first visit to India by a top official of US President Joe Biden's administration.

Mr Austin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday and also held wide-ranging talks with defence minister Rajnath Singh today, focusing on further expansion of bilateral strategic ties, evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region and challenges of terrorism.

