Highlights: Prannoy Roy, Arvind Subramanian's Analysis On Economy After Covid

The coronavirus pandemic has caused massive damage to the economy, and the lives and livelihoods of people. India, the second worst coronavirus-hit country in the world, has now been reporting less than 15,000 daily cases, giving an indication that the pandemic has slowed down if not completely stalled in its tracks. But what about the economy? How and when is Indian economy going to bounce back? What major policy decisions should the upcoming Budget have to cushion the blow? Dr Prannoy Roy and former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian discuss the present and post-Covid economic scenarios.
Here are the highlights of Dr Prannoy Roy's analysis:
"The pandemic and lockdown response that had to be taken slowed down economic activity quite a bit. But this came on top of pre-existing weaknesses in the economy": Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian
Dr Arvind Subramanian: Yes. So, I think those are very nice graphics Prannoy. For now. I just, one caution is that all these numbers are subject to a lot of uncertainty, as you know, I think what we can say for sure, is that 2021 will be a good new good year for India. And that's the good news. Whether it's 11 and a half, or seven or eight or nine or whatever, who knows. But I think it's going to be...
NDTV: A 12 or 14, yes?
NDTV: Arvind just to start, before I just get into your first bit of data, this is a really, as I mentioned, pivotal time for the Indian economy, a crucial time. It's a big, big budget and an important economic survey. Right?
Dr Arvind Subramanian: Yes. You know, just to be a little bit provocative, I would say that, perhaps after the first full Budget of the government in 2015, this is arguably the most important Budget because, you know, for two reasons. One, of course, is that, you know, the economy has been devastated by, as you were describing, one of the worst pandemics. And so, you know, we have to recover from what is a huge hit to the economy. But I think also in a more positive sense, it offers the government an opportunity to kind of reset course, you know, given, you know, successive stumbles, the pandemic, it gives it a chance to, you know, reset its approach to policy making, which is what I hope we will discuss over the course of this programme.