Highlights: Prannoy Roy, Arvind Subramanian's Analysis On Economy After Covid

Dr Arvind Subramanian: Whatever. Yes, it's going to be.





The IMF forecasts that for next year, if we look at, we will be bounced back. Will we rebound? Will India rebound? What is the IMF saying?Dr Arvind Subramanian: Yes. So, I think those are very nice graphics Prannoy. For now. I just, one caution is that all these numbers are subject to a lot of uncertainty, as you know, I think what we can say for sure, is that 2021 will be a good new good year for India. And that's the good news. Whether it's 11 and a half, or seven or eight or nine or whatever, who knows. But I think it's going to be...: A 12 or 14, yes?