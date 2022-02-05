Highlights: PM Modi Inaugurates 216-Foot 'Statue Of Equality' In Hyderabad

The Statue of Equality will encourage youth, said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Hyderabad to inaugurate the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality', commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

During the programme, 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya will also be showcased. Prime Minister also visited the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.

The statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Highlights:

*Today, on the one hand, Sardar Sahib's 'Statue of Unity' is repeating the oath of unity in the country, while Ramanujacharya's 'Statue of Equality' is giving the message of equality. This is what characterises India as a nation

*Those who were oppressed for centuries, they should become partners of development with full dignity, for this today's India is making a united effort.

*Those who were oppressed for centuries, they should become partners of development with full dignity, for this today's changing India is making a united effort.

*There should be development, everyone should be there, without discrimination.

*Today Ramanujacharya ji is giving us the message of equality in the form of a huge statue of equality. With this message, today the country is laying the foundation of its new future with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'

*In today's world, when it comes to social reforms, progressivism, it is believed that reforms will take place away from the roots. But, when we see Ramanujacharya ji, we realize that there is no conflict between progressiveness and antiquity.

*It is not necessary that one has to go far from his roots for improvement. Rather it is important that we connect with our real roots, get acquainted with our real power.

*The Statue of Equality will encourage youth. This statue of Ramanujacharya ji is a symbol of his knowledge, detachment, and ideals

* On the one hand, Sri Ramanujacharya's commentaries are the culmination of knowledge, and on the other hand, he is also the father of the path of devotion.

*India is such a country, whose sages have seen knowledge rising above denial, acceptance-rejection.

*Sri Ramanujacharya wove together two seemingly contradictory things

* I congratulate the followers of Sri Ramanujacharya across the world on this ocassion.

*This statue will not only the inspire the future generation but will also strengthen the historical identity of the country.

*I pray to goddess Saraswati that the life and teachings of Sri Ramanujacharya shows right path to this world.