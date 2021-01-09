India Ready To Save World With Made-In-India Vaccines, Says PM: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Saturday.
The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians, the MEA said in a statement.
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's speech:
- Today we have been connected with internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti'.
- In the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries.
- When India stood in the face of terrorism, world too got the courage to face this challenge.
- Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to account of beneficiary.
- India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant.
- Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines.
- The ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world.
- World not only waiting for Indian vaccines for COVID-19 but also looking at how it rolls out largest vaccination programme in world