India Ready To Save World With Made-In-India Vaccines, Says PM: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Saturday.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians, the MEA said in a statement.

Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's speech: