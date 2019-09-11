'Important To Save Lives': Nitin Gadkari To NDTV On Traffic Fines-Highlights

Defending hike in traffic fines, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today said that it is important to save lives "There is 2% loss in GDP because of road accidents. Is this not a loss for families," he told NDTV in an interview. Earlier today, he had appealed to states against softening a new law that imposes steep fines for traffic violations, a day after his own party's government in Gujarat slashed penalties.

Here are the highlights of Nitin Gadkari's interview to NDTV:

The fines are not just being imposed on some people. I got my challan cut, so did some Chief Ministers

The hike in penalties is not for revenue but to save lives.



