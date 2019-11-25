Highest Turnout Of Pilgrims On Sunday Since Kartarpur Corridor Opening

Immigration officials are expecting further increase in the number of pilgrims.

The number of pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan on Sunday reached 1,467, the highest turnout since the Kartarpur corridor was opened on November 9, officials said.

The number of devotees to the historic Kartarpur shrine had not crossed the 700-mark per day even since the corridor was opened.

Immigration officials are expecting further increase in the number of pilgrims.

Gurvinder Bajwa, general secretary of Ravi Darshan Abhilashi Sanstha and an aide of late Kuldeep Singh Wadala, who had offered prayers for nearly 18 years for the opening of the corridor, demanded the removal of the condition requiring passport to visit the shrine.

"The government should remove the condition of passport as a majority of people do not have it," he said.

Once the condition was removed, the number of devotees would go up, he said, adding that the requirement of passport be replaced with other documents such as Aadhaar or voter card.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.