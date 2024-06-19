High Temperatures Impact Operations At Delhi Airport, Delay Flights

Flights get delayed sometimes or wait for the wind speed to settle down (Representational)

High surface temperatures are impacting flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, resulting in flight delays.

A senior official in the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that flight operations have been impacted because of high temperatures and following safety guidelines. Flights get delayed sometimes or wait for the wind speed to settle down.

Another senior official with a domestic airline said that during high temperatures, the air becomes thin.

Aircraft require lift to take off and lift is affected by the density of the surrounding air. The effects of hot air are felt most during takeoff and the initial climb. Sometimes passengers might feel mid-air turbulence due to this reason.

"In extreme weather conditions like high temperatures and wind speeds, we proceed only after clearance from the Air Traffic Control, (ATC)," said the official.

The other alternate is to adjust operations by reducing fuel or baggage and, in some cases, shedding passengers to help aircraft operate, the official added.

On June 17, an Indigo flight 6E 2521 between Delhi and Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations.

Meanwhile, on the issue of frequent complaints of air conditioning not functioning in aircraft, a senior official with a domestic airline said that outside temperatures are so high that the air conditioning system of aircraft is unable to cool the aircraft on short-distance flights.

However, while taxiing and idling on the runway, it could be a cause for trouble for passengers as the temperatures in the cabin can rise due to warm temperatures outside.

The national capital is grappling with scorching heatwaves and high temperatures. This has also led to shortage of water in several areas.

People are relying on water tankers in order to fulfil their daily requirements.

