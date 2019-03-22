High Courts Asked To Deal With Issue Of Filling Vacanies In Police Force

The Supreme Court has asked all the High Courts to deal with vacancies in police forces.

The Supreme Court has asked all the High Courts to deal with the matter relating to the filling up of a large number of vacancies in police forces in the states.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the High Courts to register suo motu PILs in this regard and monitor the issue.

The bench in its last week order transferred a case, pending before it since 2013, to the High Courts for "effective monitoring".

"We are of the view that the records pertaining to each of the states including affidavits etc. be sent by the Supreme Court Registry to the Registry of the concerned High Courts with a request to the Chief Justice of the High Court to entertain the matter on the judicial side as suo motu Public Interest Litigation and monitor the prayers made from time to time," the order of the apex court stated.

The bench said that from the material on record and the orders passed by this court from time to time, it appears that one of the central issues canvassed till date is the filling up of a large number of vacancies in different posts in police forces in the states.

"In this regard, detailed affidavits have been filed by a large number of states. In view of the factual matrix, at some point of time, it was in the contemplation of the Court that the matter be sent to High Court(s) for effective monitoring instead of this Court continuing with the present writ petition. Issue and problems are State specific and can be appropriately dealt with by the respective High Courts," the order added.

The court's order came on a plea filed by one Manish Kumar seeking direction for states to fill up the vacant posts in police and state armed forces so that the police forces does not remain overburdened.

It had also sought direction to all the states and Union Territories to provide for periodic training and upgradation of the police force and to fix the working two hours for the police personnel.

