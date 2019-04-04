High Court Warns MK Stalin On Linking E Palaniswami To Kodanad Case

The court said it would be constrained to remove the stay on hearing the defamation case

The Madras High Court on Thursday warned DMK President MK Stalin against linking Chief Minister E Palaniswami to the theft-cum-murder that happened in Kodanad Estate that belonged to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The court said it would be constrained to remove the stay on hearing the defamation case filed by the government against Mr Stalin for linking Mr Palaniswami to the incidents that happened in Kodanad Estate in Nilgiri district.

The court heard the petition filed by the state government to remove the stay on hearing the defamation case.

The court also ordered the submission of videos of Mr Stalin's public rallies where he had spoken linking Mr Palaniswami to Kodanad incidents.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.