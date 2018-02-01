High Court Upholds Quashing Of Order Against Yogi Adityanath In 2007 Case Justice B K Narayana dismissed the petition filed by Rasheed Khan, at whose instance an FIR was registered against Yogi Adityanath and others at police station in Kotwali Gorakhpur, against the Sessions Court verdict.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT An FIR was lodged against Yogi Adityanath and several others on January 27, 2007 Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court today upheld the quashing of a magistrate's order that took cognizance of a charge sheet against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in connection with a 2007 riot case in Gorakhpur.



Justice B K Narayana dismissed the petition filed by Rasheed Khan, at whose instance an FIR was registered against Yogi Adityanath and others at police station in Kotwali Gorakhpur, against the Sessions Court verdict.



The petitioner had challenged the sessions court's January 28, 2017 decision quashing the Magistrate's order on the grounds that he was not heard by the court.



Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, counsel SFA Naqvi had submitted in the High Court that the petitioner being the informant in the case, was a necessary party, but the sessions judge set aside the order without prosecuting him.



An FIR was lodged at the police station in Kotwali against Yogi Adityanath and several others on January 27, 2007 on allegations of promoting enmity between two groups of people etc.



A charge sheet was submitted by the police against Mr Adityanath and others. Later, the magistrate took cognizance of the charge sheet and summoned Mr Aditynath, the then BJP MP.



Opposing the petition, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Manish Goyal submitted that while passing the order of cognizance, the magistrate was required to obtain prior approval of the state government, but the same was not done.



Thus the sessions court rightly set aside the order and remanded the matter to the magistrate for fresh consideration, the AAG said.



