High Court Takes Note Of Meghalaya Violence, Orders Strong Action

Prompt action should be taken against those involved in the violence that took place during a bike rally held by an influential student organisation in Shillong a day ago, the Meghalaya High Court said today, taking suo motu cognizance of the matter. An action taken report should be filed by August 24, the court said.

A bike rally held by the Khasi Students' Union on August 19 had turned violent, and stone-pelting, vandalism and assaults were reported from parts of Shillong. At least 31 vehicles were damaged, 16 people injured and two vehicles set ablaze, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

Today, a Division Bench of Justices HS Thangkhiew and W Diengdoh said government vehicles, police station vehicles and public transport vehicles were damaged, while the safety of citizens, including school-going children, was endangered.



The court also took note of the alleged desecration of statues of national heroes.

The court recorded the state's submission that some action has been taken and some office-bearers of the organisation involved had been arrested.

Three senior leaders of the KSU -- president Raymond Kharjana, vice president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar -- were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The Bench, however, directed the authorities to take more intensive and immediate steps to arrest those responsible.

The matter will be heard again on August 24, when the authorities have to submit the action taken report.