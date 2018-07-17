High Court Questions Why No Probe Started Against OPS In Corruption Case

The Madras High Court today asked the anti-graft body in Tamil Nadu to explain, by July 23, why no probe was initiated even three months after a complaint was lodged against Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, accusing him of disproportionate assets.
It also sought to know why a CBI probe should not be ordered into the allegations against the AIADMK leader.
When the plea moved by the DMK came up for hearing, Justice G Jayachandran directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to explain by July 23 why no investigation had begun even three months after a complaint alleging amassment of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income was lodged against Mr Panneerselvam.
The matter pertains to a complaint lodged by DMK lawmaker RS Bharathi with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in March.
Mr Bharathi filed a petition in the court yesterday, seeking a direction to the DVAC to register a case and investigate into the complaint against the deputy chief minister.
He further submitted that for this purpose, Mr Panneerselvam had made false declarations before the Income Tax authorities and election officials.
Alleging that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had not acted on his complaint till date, the petitioner said the high court had already made it clear that when a complaint was given against a public servant, the vigilance department had to look into it directly and that no prior sanction was needed for the same.