High Court Questions Why No Probe Started Against OPS In Corruption Case

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is accused of amassing wealth by abusing his power(File)

The Madras High Court today asked the anti-graft body in Tamil Nadu to explain, by July 23, why no probe was initiated even three months after a complaint was lodged against Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, accusing him of disproportionate assets.



It also sought to know why a CBI probe should not be ordered into the allegations against the AIADMK leader.



When the plea moved by the DMK came up for hearing, Justice G Jayachandran directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to explain by July 23 why no investigation had begun even three months after a complaint alleging amassment of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income was lodged against Mr Panneerselvam.



The matter pertains to a complaint lodged by DMK lawmaker RS Bharathi with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in March.



Mr Bharathi filed a petition in the court yesterday, seeking a direction to the DVAC to register a case and investigate into the complaint against the deputy chief minister.



