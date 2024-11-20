High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Tamil Nadu Liquor Tragedy That Killed 68

In a setback to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the illicit liquor tragedy that had killed 68 people in the Villupuram district.

The state government had already transferred the case to the Crime Branch wing of the CID and had opposed the transfer to the CBI. It argued that it has arrested 24 people, transferred the Collector, suspended the SP and transferred key police officials. Plus the source of methanol has been traced and chargesheet would be filed after serology and toxicology reports become available, it had contended.

The petitioners, however, alleged a shoddy investigation and argued that the government has learnt no lessons from a similar tragedy earlier. They also pointed out that inter-state ramifications are easier for the CBI to deal, with methanol allegedly coming from neighbouring states.

The locals where the tragedy took place have alleged nexus between bootleggers, illicit liquor sellers, local police and the enforcement agencies.

NDTV had captured tell-tale signs of polythene packets in which illicit liquor was supplied, the backyard of a seller's houses used as a bar.

The AIADMK, PMK and the BJP had gone to court.

Inbadurai, Secretary of the opposition AIADMK's legal wing, said, "This order is an indication of poor governance in Tamil Nadu".

Balu, PMK leader and advocate, today said, "The ruling DMK should have volunteered for a CBI probe. The families who lost their loved ones need justice. We hope the DMK will not appeal against this in the Supreme Court".

DMK spokesperson Constantine said, "We have nothing to comment on the order but our worry is CBI probe could delay justice".

