''High Court First, Then ...'': How Ashneer Grover Celebrated His Son's School Results

Ashneer Grover was seen posing with his son Avy Grover

Ashneer Grover, the former MD and co-founder of BharatPe is a proud family man as he regularly shares delightful pictures of his wife and children on social media. On March 16, he took to Twitter to share a picture with his son Avy Grover and congratulated him for passing his school exams. The former Shark Tank India judge said that he first took his son to the High court and then to a restaurant to celebrate his good grades. Notably, Mr. Grover is currently embroiled in a legal battle with BharatPe after allegations of financial irregularities surfaced in January 2022.

Sharing the picture with his son, he wrote, ''So when your son passes the grade to move to next class - where do you take him ? Me - High Court first and then Big Chill ! Congrats Avy !!'' The picture shows the father-son duo happily posing for the camera while holding court entry passes.

See the tweet here:

So when your son passes the grade to move to next class - where do you take him ? Me - High Court first and then Big Chill ! Congrats Avy !! pic.twitter.com/sAqYmujPuB — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 16, 2023

In January 2023, the Delhi High Court Wednesday issued a summons to Mr. Grover on a suit by the BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya seeking to reclaim the shares he transferred to his erstwhile colleague. The fintech company, in December 2022, had filed a criminal lawsuit against Mr. Grover and his family seeking Rs 88.67 crore in damages, accusing the founder of cheating and embezzling funds.

Meanwhile, the tweet is going viral, gathering varied responses. One user wrote, ''That is good thing Parents must taught thr kids about police system, court system, and other Departments that vl help them in future.''

Another commented, ''Awesome. Have to learn to - let go and live in the moment . From you !'' A third added, ''Take him to high court, make him #fearless! Just after graduation, I went to courts almost every two weeks for doing nothing, it was pain, but it's a place you get justice. It made me #fearless!''

A fourth shared, ''Congrats Avy. No exam/time period is toughest in the world when there's a father's shelter to a son/daughter,'' while a fifth said, ''Avy is getting ground reality experience like you have. Congratulations and more power to you Ashneer.'' Yet another added, ''Indeed the sooner they learn about the public institutions the better they will be able to take decisions in future, personal & professional both. And yes Big Chill is treat one can have everyday.''

Ashneer Grover, who is married to Madhuri Jain Grover has two children--Avy Grover and Mannat Grover.