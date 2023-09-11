Heroin Worth Rs 21 Crore, Hidden Inside Soap Boxes, Seized In Guwahati

The operation was launched based on secret information.

Guwahati Police seized 198 soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 2.527 kg in the Jorabat area, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Sunday night and arrested three people, police said.

The operation was launched based on secret information.

The arrested accused were identified as Md Amir Khan, Md Yakup, and Md Jamir, all residents of Manipur.

Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said, "The operation was launched based on secret information and seized 198 soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 2.527 kg with a market value of around ₹ 21 crore."

#WarOnDrugs got a huge boost when a joint team from Jorabat OP & CGPD team busted a huge consignment of 198 soap boxes of suspected Heroin weighing 2.527 kgs. Market value of this haul is ₹21 crs. 3 smugglers - Md Jamir, Md Yakup, Md Amir Khan, all from Thoubal - were arrested. pic.twitter.com/rIEc7VQ3os — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) September 11, 2023

"We have apprehended three persons and they were identified as Md. Amir Khan, Md. Yakup and Md. Jamir. They are hailing from Manipur," Diganta Borah further said.

