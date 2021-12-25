Heroin Worth Rs 55 Crore Seized Along Indo-Pak Border In Punjab's Ferozepur

The consignment was found during a BSF search operation during the wee hours, they said

The seizure was made by BSF troops near the Barreke border outpost: Official

Ferozepur:

The BSF on Saturday said it has seized 11 packets of heroin worth Rs 55 crore in the international market from an area along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

The seizure was made by Border Security Force troops near the Barreke border outpost, officials said.

