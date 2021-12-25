Heroin Worth Rs 55 Crore Seized Along Indo-Pak Border In Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur:
The BSF on Saturday said it has seized 11 packets of heroin worth Rs 55 crore in the international market from an area along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.
The seizure was made by Border Security Force troops near the Barreke border outpost, officials said.
25/12/2021#Firozepur@BSF_Punjab— BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) December 25, 2021
Nefarious attempt of Smugglers to smuggle Heroin was thwarted by alert BSF troops in Firozepur#BSFAgainstDrugspic.twitter.com/ecCjawDPRv
The consignment was found during a BSF search operation during the wee hours, they said