Javed Akhtar's Prediction For 2024 US Presidential Election

Mr Akhtar said it had become obvious to him that his pick was the "only Democrat" who could win. (File)

Lyricist-scriptwriter Javed Akhtar said today that the only Democrat that can win the 2024 Presidential election in the United States is former US first lady Michelle Obama. Mr Akhtar, who is currently in the US, said this had "become obvious" to him after visiting different cities in the country and speaking to a cross-section of people.

Michelle Obama is a lawyer and writer, known for books like The Light We Carry and Becoming. The White House website describes her as "a role model for women and an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, and international adolescent girls education." She is also the wife of former US president Barack Obama.

"I am a writer from India at the moment in US. I went to different cities , spoke to a lot of people The cross section of the American society. It has become obvious to me that the only Dem who can win the next presidential election is Michelle Obama," Mr Akhtar tweeted today.

The US Presidential election is expected to be held in November 2024 and President Joe Biden had announced in April that he will run for re-election with Vice-President Kamala Harris as his running mate. The other two Democrats that have announced their candidacy are author and spiritual advisor Marianne Williamson, and Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is a noted anti-vaccine activist and nephew of former US president John F Kennedy.

A crowded list of potential Republican nominees, on the other hand, is led by former US president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

