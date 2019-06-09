'Here To Watch The Game': Vijay Mallya At India-Australia World Cup Match

Vijay Mallya was spotted at the Kennington Oval in London today.

Businessmen Vijay Mallya, facing extradition proceedings in UK, was spotted at the Kennington Oval in London today watching India's World Cup match against Australia.

"I am here to watch the game," Vijay Mallya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI as he walked into the stadium with his ticket.

His son, Siddharth, posted a photo on his Instagram page where he is seen with his father with the stadium in the background.

Vijay Mallya, 63, left India on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. He has repeatedly denied fleeing the country, saying he is ready to pay back the money he owed to the Indian banks.

India in 2017 filed for Vijay Mallya's extradition, which he contested. He is out on bail.

A consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), has initiated loan recovery proceedings against him. The proceedings are on before a special court in Mumbai under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also moved the Special Prevention of Money-Laundering Act Court last year to get Vijay Mallya declared a "fugitive economic offender" and confiscate his properties, estimated at more than Rs 12,000 crore, making it the first such case of its kind under the new law.