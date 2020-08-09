Here Is List Of 101 Defence Items Banned For Import By India

The list has been prepared by the defence ministry after consultations with all stakeholders.

The Defence Ministry will stop the import of 101 items "beyond given timeline" to boost indigenous production according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), Union minister Rajnath Singh said today.

The list includes high technology weapon systems like "artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircrafts, light combat helicopters, radars and many other items", the centre said in a statement.

India's Import Embargo List Of Defence Items by NDTV on Scribd

The list has been prepared by the Defence Ministry after consultations with all stakeholders, including the armed forces, public and private industry, Mr Singh said.

